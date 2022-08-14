2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

The Feast of the Assumption brings back childhood memories

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a Cleveland tradition dating back more than 100 years.

In this historic Little Italy neighborhood, the Feast of the Assumption serves as a fundraiser for the holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Mike Fedeli working at Maxi’s making sure everyone leaves with a full stomach.

“It means tradition so from an Italian American culture it means a lot to me it’s about faith, family, friends food,” he said.

Thousands of people are expected each day.

The feast is more than meatballs and pasta.

For a lot of people, this tight-knit neighborhood brings warm memories from their lives.

Cody Norsic and his mom Michelle Johnson were excited.

Johnson told me it’s a lot easier coming here with her son now that he’s an adult.

“Hundred percent less annoying I don’t have to worry about him running up the road now and taking off and wanting to go bother people playing dodgeball,” she said.

This is the second year of the festival being back. It was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

So everyone gathered here this weekend felt extremely grateful to be happy and healthy.

“I think it’s awesome to see everybody come out together it’s really showing the community support & I think we were cooped up a little too long,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose
Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose
You can ride METRO RTA for free this week
A kangaroo is on the loose in Stark County, and police are unsure where it came from.
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
combatting internet divide
Parents learn new skills at East Professional Center’s ‘Tech Fest’