The Feast of the Assumption brings back childhood memories

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a Cleveland tradition dating back more than 100 years.

In this historic Little Italy neighborhood, the Feast of the Assumption serves as a fundraiser for the holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Mike Fedeli working at Maxi’s making sure everyone leaves with a full stomach.

“It means tradition so from an Italian American culture it means a lot to me it’s about faith, family, friends food,” he said.

Thousands of people are expected each day.

The feast is more than meatballs and pasta.

For a lot of people, this tight-knit neighborhood brings warm memories from their lives.

Cody Norsic and his mom Michelle Johnson were excited.

Johnson told me it’s a lot easier coming here with her son now that he’s an adult.

“Hundred percent less annoying I don’t have to worry about him running up the road now and taking off and wanting to go bother people playing dodgeball,” she said.

This is the second year of the festival being back. It was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

So everyone gathered here this weekend felt extremely grateful to be happy and healthy.

“I think it’s awesome to see everybody come out together it’s really showing the community support & I think we were cooped up a little too long,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.