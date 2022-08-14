2 Strong 4 Bullies
Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose

Warning: The video above contains profanity that has been bleeped.
By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a kangaroo on the loose.

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County (video)

According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth.

The kangaroo’s location is known to police, but Taylor said they are not releasing details for public safety.

No one should approach, hunt or search for the kangaroo. Taylor said encounters can be dangerous, and anyone who spots the animal is asked to call police.

As of Sunday, no one has came forward to claim ownership of the kangaroo, Taylor said.

Taylor said the city of Brewster does not have an ordinance prohibiting residents from owning kangaroos.

19 News has reached out to Ohio Department of Agriculture officials to learn if kangaroos are legal to own across the state.

This story will be updated as information is received.

