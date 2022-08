CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather story features rain for some and clear skies for others.

Today: Scattered Showers. High: Mid 70s

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Low: Low 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Spot Showers and Storms. Highs: Upper 70s

We’re back around 80 and dry by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.