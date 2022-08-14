Officials: White substance found in Grand River determined to be non-toxic

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The white substance found in the Grand River was determined to be non-toxic by local health officials.

Officials said they have not identified the impact the incident had on local fish and wildlife.

The substance, seen in the river at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, was determined to be a vegetable oil product, according to a Facebook post from the Fairport Harbor Fire Department, which responded with the Painesville Township Fire Department.

Fairport Harbor Fire Department Painesville Township Fire Department PRESS RELEASE On August 13, 2022 at approximately... Posted by Fairport Harbor Fire Department on Sunday, August 14, 2022

The substance was accidentally released from the Erie International chemical plant, located at 679 Hardy Road in Painesville, the post said.

The Lake County Hazardous Intervention Team responded with a containment boom that was placed at the North St. Clair Street bridge, which will be vacuumed off of the river once the product reaches the boom, the post said.

Both Fairport Harbor and Painesville Township fire departments assisted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Lake County General Health District in investigations, the post said.

Officials have asked people not to kayak or canoe past the boom.

