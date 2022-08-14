Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate a South Euclid police shooting.

South Euclid police said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the corners of Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road.

According to police, a driver reported a white car stopped at the intersection and said there was a man sleeping behind the wheel with a gun on his lap.

Officers responded and confirmed the man was armed, before he allegedly put the car in drive and crashed into a police cruiser.

South Euclid police said the man refused to stop the car and place his hands on the steering wheel.

He then put the car in reverse, and that’s when an officer fired off two shots, according to police.

South Euclid police do not know if the man was hit by the shots.

He fled the scene, and according to South Euclid police, officers lost track of him after a short chase.

Cleveland Heights police later spotted the vehicle, but the man was able to run away.

South Euclid police said he’s still at large following an “extensive search.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

