Police: Kangaroos spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found ‘at least one’ of the missing kangaroos found in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor.

A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.

Officials said the department was shown a video at 2 a.m. on Aug. 13 of another kangaroo crossing SR 93 near Manchester Avenue.

Police searched the township until 3 a.m. when they found the kangaroo in the woods, officials said.

Chief Taylor said the department was not able to capture the animal because officers ‘were unsure what to do’, and said the department is formulating plans to safely capture the animal.

“Never in my 25 years have I run into this,” Chief Taylor told 19 News.

Officials have not clarified how the kangaroos escaped or where they escaped from. No zoos have said they are missing any kangaroos.

Police have requested people not attempt to approach or hunt the kangaroos. Anyone missing the animals has been asked to contact the police immediately.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.