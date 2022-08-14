Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor.

A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.

The Brewster Police Department on Aug. 14 said the animal was a wallaby and not a baby kangaroo.

The Brewster Police Department has received several calls of a Wallaby being observed in the Village and Surrounding...

Posted by Brewster Police Department - Ohio on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Officials said the department was shown a video at 2 a.m. on Aug. 13 of the animal crossing SR 93 near Manchester Avenue.

19 News received the late-night video of the animal crossing the street.

Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has been bleeped.

Police searched the township until 3 a.m. when they found the wallaby in the woods, officials said.

Chief Taylor said the department was not able to capture the animal because officers ‘were unsure what to do’, and said the department is formulating plans to safely capture the animal.

“Never in my 25 years have I run into this,” Chief Taylor told 19 News.

Officials have not clarified how the wallaby escaped or where it escaped from. No zoos have said they are missing a kangaroo.

Police have requested people not attempt to approach or hunt the animal. Anyone missing the animal is asked to contact the police immediately.

clarification: Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said Sunday there is just one kangaroo on the loose. Our story has been updated to reflect the clarification.

