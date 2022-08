AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services.

It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County.

METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!

“We recognize that safe, accessible, reliable, and equitable transportation is necessary for our riders to get where they need to keep our community thriving and moving forward. It’s a privilege to provide essential services to essential people. Thank you for your trust in us, it does not go unnoticed.”

Congratulations to all METRO Passengers! @AkronUL has awarded you Community Champions. As a thank you for your unwavering loyalty, we are happy to provide FREE FARES FOR ALL PASSENGERS, next week, from Sun. 8/14 - Sat. 8/20. Read more here: https://t.co/sCTfYX7ANy pic.twitter.com/zQkeY5wmHb — METRO RTA (@AkronMETROBus) August 10, 2022

