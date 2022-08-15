21-year-old Garfield Heights man murdered in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday, Aug. 13 in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The victim was found in the 7500 Bessemer Avenue.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Rohan Smith, of Garfield Heights.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Cleveland police.

