Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re still in training camp mode’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With one preseason game in the books and two joint practices with Philadelphia upcoming, Kevin Stefanski’s trying to stay in the moment.

“We’re still in training camp mode,” the Browns head coach said Monday. “I think those will be a couple really good days for all 3 sides of the ball to really measure yourself up against another team, a playoff team, but for now it’s really about training camp.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward (foot) returned to practice Monday but rookie center Dawson Deaton was carted off with an undisclosed injury.

Deaton was a 7th-round pick out of Texas Tech.

The team already lost starting center Nick Harris to a knee injury in Friday’s preseason opener; he’s expected to miss the season.

