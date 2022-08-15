Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward named No. 87 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward was named No. 87 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.

Ward, who signed a record-breaking $100.5 million contract extension with the Browns this offseason, cracks the Top 100 list for the first time in his career.

highly deserved first appearance on the #NFLTop100 for 2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8lXCi0zurK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2022

Ward finished last season with 43 total tackles and 3 interceptions, which included a 100-yard pick-6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in 15 games for the Browns, enough for the Ohio State product to be named to the Pro Bowl team.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.