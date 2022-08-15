2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward named No. 87 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward catches a ball before an NFL football game between the...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward catches a ball before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward was named No. 87 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.

Ward, who signed a record-breaking $100.5 million contract extension with the Browns this offseason, cracks the Top 100 list for the first time in his career.

Ward finished last season with 43 total tackles and 3 interceptions, which included a 100-yard pick-6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in 15 games for the Browns, enough for the Ohio State product to be named to the Pro Bowl team.

