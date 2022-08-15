Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio named No. 55 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio was recognized as one of the NFL’s elite after being ranked No. 55 in the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list.

The yearly list put together by the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league based on their performances from last season.

Another big piece to the @Browns O-Line 💪@JoelBitonio makes his debut at 55 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/nrLYMdBRzj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Bitonio, drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns, is the longest-tenured member of the organization.

Bitonio earned All-Pro honors in 2021 for his production last season, which was one of four times in his career he received the distinction.

Bitonio joins CB Denzel Ward, who was ranked No. 87, and fellow offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, who was ranked No. 83, as the Browns who have cracked the top-100 list so far.

