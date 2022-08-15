2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio named No. 55 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage...
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing the three-time Pro Bowl left guard to a three-year, $48 million contract extension on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio was recognized as one of the NFL’s elite after being ranked No. 55 in the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list.

The yearly list put together by the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league based on their performances from last season.

Bitonio, drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns, is the longest-tenured member of the organization.

Bitonio earned All-Pro honors in 2021 for his production last season, which was one of four times in his career he received the distinction.

Bitonio joins CB Denzel Ward, who was ranked No. 87, and fellow offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, who was ranked No. 83, as the Browns who have cracked the top-100 list so far.

