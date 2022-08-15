Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller named No. 83 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller was recognized as one of the NFL’s elite after he was listed No. 83 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.

A key piece of the @Browns O-Line 💪



Wyatt Teller takes spot 83 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/ek0t0nBU3U — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Teller, who has been a member of the Browns since being traded from the Buffalo Bills in 2019, is making his debut on the Top 100 list.

Teller was named to the NFL’s All-Pro second team in both 2020 and 2021. He also earned his first career Pro-Bowl selection in 2021 after not missing a single snap for the Browns last year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.