Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller named No. 83 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller was recognized as one of the NFL’s elite after he was listed No. 83 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.
Teller, who has been a member of the Browns since being traded from the Buffalo Bills in 2019, is making his debut on the Top 100 list.
Teller was named to the NFL’s All-Pro second team in both 2020 and 2021. He also earned his first career Pro-Bowl selection in 2021 after not missing a single snap for the Browns last year.
