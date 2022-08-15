Cleveland Department of Health reports 28 cases of monkeypox

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials have confirmed new cases of the monkeypox virus in Cleveland.

As of Monday, the Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 28 cases in the city.

The United States federal government declared a public health emergency Aug. 4 in response to the growing outbreak.

Health departments in Summit, Lorain and Portage counties have also reported monkeypox cases.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio has reported 89 monkeypox cases as of Monday.

Below are tips provided by Northeast Ohio health officials on how to decrease your risk:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.