Cleveland Department of Health reports 28 cases of monkeypox

Health officials have confirmed new cases of monkeypox in Cleveland.
Health officials have confirmed new cases of monkeypox in Cleveland.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials have confirmed new cases of the monkeypox virus in Cleveland.

As of Monday, the Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 28 cases in the city.

Cleveland doctor says monkeypox outbreak is ‘bigger’ than expected

The United States federal government declared a public health emergency Aug. 4 in response to the growing outbreak.

Health departments in Summit, Lorain and Portage counties have also reported monkeypox cases.

Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio has reported 89 monkeypox cases as of Monday.

Below are tips provided by Northeast Ohio health officials on how to decrease your risk:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
  • Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

