Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will welcome Mustard back on Monday to Progressive Field.

Now called a “changed hotdog,” Mustard was sent on Aug. 8 to practice his racing skills with the Lake County Captains.

This was after he lost all 50 hotdog races he had competed in so far this season.

According to the Guardians, Mustard has officially been recalled from the High-A team.

He will report to Monday’s race against Ketchup and Onion.

We have made a last minute roster move before today's doubleheader:

+ Recalled @SugardaleFoods Mustard from Single-A Lake County



He is in the building, and we can confirm that he is a changed ma... hotdog.



Welcome back, Mustard!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/MgowLYQElu — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.