Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog

Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog
Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will welcome Mustard back on Monday to Progressive Field.

Now called a “changed hotdog,” Mustard was sent on Aug. 8 to practice his racing skills with the Lake County Captains.

Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’

This was after he lost all 50 hotdog races he had competed in so far this season.

According to the Guardians, Mustard has officially been recalled from the High-A team.

He will report to Monday’s race against Ketchup and Onion.

