Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

(Source: WOIO)
(Katie Tercek)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials announced Monday the Asian Lantern Festival would be extended through Sept. 17.

In addition, officials announced the return of the Wild Ride, a one-nigh-only event on Sept. 18 where guests can ride their bike through the zoo after-hours.

“Already more than 100,000 guests have enjoyed this year’s Asian Lantern Festival,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield. “We continue to evolve this event, looking for new ways our guests can experience the zoo. This year’s Wild Ride is sure to be memorable, allowing our guests to see the lanterns like never before.”

The festival is in its fifth year, and with brand new displays.

“This year, we got some really cool lanterns. I love the Asian palace, there’s a panda city behind the lake. There are some really cool habitats,” said Dr. Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director.

The work that goes into these lanterns is detailed and beautiful.

“The setup actually starts until early June. Some of it, we even have lanterns starting to get delivered in May, so it’s a process getting them all set up,” said Dr. Kuhar.

The Asian Lantern Festival is a totally immersive experience. Besides the lights, people can get food or enjoy entertainment.

“We have the Asian food market back this year. We have the performers back this year so it’s not just coming to see the lanterns. You get all these other things plus the animals, you get to see the animals before it’s dark,” said Dr. Kuhar.

For ticket information, you can click here.

