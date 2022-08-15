2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department

Cleveland Division of Police
Cleveland Division of Police(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy.

According to a news release, the ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at City Hall, located at 500 Lakeside Avenue.

Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond are expected to deliver remarks.

