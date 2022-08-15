Driver pleads not guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45-year-old man accused of crashing his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland police said Vance Christian crashed into the three bicyclists, then exited his car and fled before helping any of the victims.

Christian was arrested by Cleveland police on July 22.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Izzy Hudspath.

A 27-year-old Cleveland man and a 10-year-old girl riding with Izzy suffered minor injuries, said police.

Christian was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident.

He will be back in court on Aug. 22.

