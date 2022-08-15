2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith.

At this time, there are no arrests.

19 News has reached out to Euclid police for additional information.

