Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith.

At this time, there are no arrests.

