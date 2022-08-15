Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery announces new shop coming soon to Ohio City
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local favorite for doughnuts and pastries is opening a second location, this time on Cleveland’s West Side.
Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery shared the announcement Friday and said construction has begun at 41West on Lorain Avenue.
The new shop will offer quesitos and other Latin sweets; information on the grand opening date will be coming soon.
