Gov. DeWine to announce expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss an expansion plan Monday during at press conference at the Whitehall Police Department.

The governor’s office said the changes will help the state support local law enforcement agencies in their fight against crime.

According to a news release, the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program has awarded $28.7 million to date.

During his visit, DeWine will tour the Whitehall Dispatch Center, which is receiving over $633,000 to fund the purchase of updated equipment.

Whitehall is located outside of Columbus in Franklin County.

