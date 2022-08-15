Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are investigating a vehicle vs. train crash Monday morning in North Lawrence.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Manchester Ave. NW.

According to North Lawrence firefighters, the accident caused 19 train cars to derail.

Summit County HAZMAT is also on the scene.

State Route 93 between Orrville and Youth Streets will be closed until further notice and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.