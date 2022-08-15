High School football teams working around equipment issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Railroaders will have to wait another week to kick off a new football season due to a lack of helmets according to head coach Greg Wheeler.

Friday’s scheduled game with North High in Akron has been canceled but Wheeler believes his team will be able to play week 2 in Independence as he expects new helmets to arrive later this week.

Multiple helmets needed to be taken out of service at Collinwood and with equipment shortages a problem for just about every local school right now, the Railroaders just don’t have enough helmets to get on the field on Friday night.

Glenville head coach Ted Ginn said his program has multiple players who have not been able to practice because he does not have helmets or shoulder pads for those players just yet and expects the problem to get worse once school starts when he expects 15 to 20 more players to join the team.

“I had some helmets that were outdated, they had to be scrapped, that’s how I ended up losing a lot of helmets,” Ginn said.

Ginn said the Tarblooders are down at least 25 pairs of shoulder pads that they hope are coming in soon, but he understands that every program is dealing with the same issues.

Riddell, a North Ridgeville based manufacturer of protective football equipment released the following statement to 19 News.

Riddell Response to Inquiry about Football Equipment for the Fall 2022 Season

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a series of global issues – supply chain, transportation, and labor shortages, to name a few – disrupting access to protective equipment for the football community. While this environment has proven challenging for Riddell, it has also severely impacted other providers and their ability to service the marketplace.

As the industry leader in this category, Riddell has proactively developed new capabilities to support participation growth and compensate for the instability in the football equipment landscape. Riddell strongly encouraged early ordering and reconditioning pick-ups to provide greater visibility into our workload. Riddell has worked diligently to both meet the increased marketplace demand and prioritize existing customers’ needs.

As a result of these efforts heading into the 2022 season, Riddell will ship 10% more total helmet units, including +20% more youth helmet units, compared to 2019, pre-pandemic benchmarks. Equipment reconditioning will also end consistent with 2019 levels.

To ensure we’re positioned to complete existing orders, Riddell is no longer accepting new orders for the 2022 season. Riddell will deliver all existing reconditioning orders by the first week of August. Consistent with our communication to customers, most new helmets and shoulder pads in our backlog will ship by the end of August, with the remainder following shortly after in September.

Riddell values our important role in football and will continue to work closely with schools, organizations, and teams, toward a successful fall season. Looking ahead to 2023, Riddell is aggressively pursuing plans for expanded production capacity to supply even more of the marketplace.

