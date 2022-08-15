Ohio State Buckeyes ranked #2 in AP poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State, ranked #2 in the first AP poll of the season, will be tested right away by #5 Notre Dame in the season opener Sept. 3.

BREAKING: Who’s No. 1? Alabama tops the preseason AP Top 25 for the 9th time but there are familiar foes lurking in the top five.



See the whole poll presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/XOimkiHXuj — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 15, 2022

Before Monday’s rankings were released, Ohio State was No. 1 all-time for most weeks spent in the AP Poll with 950. The next closest program was Michigan with 887.

Monday was also Ohio State’s final practice open to media before the season kicks off.

Check out what Coach Wilson and the Tight Ends had to say about camp.

🗣️: https://t.co/0Av5VZAIKF pic.twitter.com/PmoHM0xjE2 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 15, 2022

