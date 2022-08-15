2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State Buckeyes ranked #2 in AP poll

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass, pressured by Michigan defensive end...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass, pressured by Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91), in the fourth quarter in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State, ranked #2 in the first AP poll of the season, will be tested right away by #5 Notre Dame in the season opener Sept. 3.

Before Monday’s rankings were released, Ohio State was No. 1 all-time for most weeks spent in the AP Poll with 950. The next closest program was Michigan with 887.

Monday was also Ohio State’s final practice open to media before the season kicks off.

