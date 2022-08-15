Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help.

Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.

“While most people would turn and run from danger, Sgt. Miller only hesitated for a brief moment,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Miller followed through with a “strategic plan” to remove the cup, and 19 News has confirmed the skunk did not spray.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

