Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help.
Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
“While most people would turn and run from danger, Sgt. Miller only hesitated for a brief moment,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Sgt. Miller followed through with a “strategic plan” to remove the cup, and 19 News has confirmed the skunk did not spray.
