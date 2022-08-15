Several Northeast Ohio school districts receive money for school safety, security

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local school districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security.

State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday.

According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts.

“Any assistance we can provide to keep our children and teachers safe throughout our schools is vital,” Patton said. “This funding is going to enhance security for students, staff and administrators. I believe this program will hopefully make a real difference in protecting all our students each and every day and gives parents more peace of mind that we’re working to keep their kids safe.”

• Strongsville City School District - $289,043

• Berea City School District - $50,000

• North Royalton City School District - $150,000

• Olmsted Falls City School District - $217,743

The money comes from the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

