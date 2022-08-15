2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery

Luis Morales
Luis Morales(Source: United States Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery.

According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland.

The 40-year-old man is described by U.S. Marshals as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals said Morales is also wanted by Parma police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

