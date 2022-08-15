2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

(KKTV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods.

According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors.

Police added they believe this is part of a social media trend.

Police have added patrols in the neighborhoods and are asking residents to report any suspicious activity.

Residents are also being asked to make sure any security cameras they may have are on and working properly.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to call police at 440-526-5400.

