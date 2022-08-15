Zoo reveals name of baby hippo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz.

The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

Bibi gave birth to her calf Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The zoo says Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the Zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Say hello to Fritz! More than 200,000 votes were received via a Jotform poll, and 56% preferred Fritz over Ferguson. The hippo keepers love the name and think it’s fitting since Bibi's birth control was apparently on the fritz. 😂 It also sounds good with Fiona! @Jotform pic.twitter.com/jNr0PhhmLi — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 15, 2022

