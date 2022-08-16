2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side

13-year-old shot in Cleveland
13-year-old shot in Cleveland(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues.

The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on the shooter or if there have been any arrests at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

