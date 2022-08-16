13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues.

The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on the shooter or if there have been any arrests at this time.

