13-year-old Wayne County girl missing since Aug. 14

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 13-year-old Ariana Woodruff, who was reported missing.

Woodruff was described as 5′4″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair with pink underneath, and brown eyes.

She was last seen the night of Aug. 14 near Rittman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-287-5750 if you see her or know where she may be.

Reference report #20-22-10082 with your tips.

Ariana Woodruff (Wayne County Sheriff)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.