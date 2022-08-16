2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing on Aug. 12

Deoante Howard
Deoante Howard(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Deoante Howard.

He was reported missing on the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Facebook page on Aug. 12.

Howard was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair.

Police said he was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Lorain wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a white hoodie.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Howard or know where he may be.

