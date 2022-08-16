2 Strong 4 Bullies
3-year-old dies after being run over in Akron parking lot

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon after being run over by a Honda CRV in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue.

Akron police said the driver of the Honda CRV was stopped in the parking lot just after 2 p.m. when moments later the child ran into the path of her vehicle.

The impact knocked the child to the ground. She was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the driver, a 42-year-old woman, was unaware she struck the little girl.

Police added the accident remains under investigation; however, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

