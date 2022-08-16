Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman in her own home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Antwane Foster, 35, of Akron was sentenced to life in prison for breaking into a woman’s home and raping her, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce sentenced Foster, who must serve 30 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Foster was found guilty of the following charges:

Rape

Aggravated burglary

Two counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specification

Gross sexual imposition

Judge Croce also designated Foster a Tier III sex offender, according to a press release, with means if he is released from prison, he must register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“Antwane Foster is a violent, sexual predator and is a danger to the community. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “I hope today is part of the ongoing healing process for the survivor. Her inner strength is an inspiration.”

In July of 2020, Foster broke into the victim’s home where he strangled and sexually assaulted her.

Foster did not know the victim, and officials said he had eight prior convictions for public indecency.

