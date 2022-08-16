2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baby Fritz takes first steps at Hippo Cove with mom Bibi

Fritz and his mother Bibi.
Fritz and his mother Bibi.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The two-week-old hippo took his first steps outside at Hippo Cove on Monday with his mother, Bibi, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”

They spent over an hour in the water and then returned to the indoor habitat where they had been since Fritz was born.

Fritz was born on Aug. 3, making Fiona a sister.

