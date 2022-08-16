2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mayor asks public to pray for 13-year-old who was shot on city’s West side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Cleveland shared words of support for the family of the 13-year-old boy who was shot late Monday night on the city’s West side.

“I just want to keep the family of Curtis Jackson in our prayers,” Mayor Justin Bibb said on Tuesday at the start of his briefing on the Cleveland Division of Police’s mid-year crime report.

Mid-year report: Cleveland’s year-to-date homicide rate down nearly 7 percent from 2021

The teen victim was shot multiple times at around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Peony Avenue and Bosworth Avenue, according to investigators.

Cleveland EMS said the 13-year-old boy was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

“Every day, we are working to fight violent crime in the city,” Mayor Bibb added before hosting the question-and-answer session with Cleveland’s police chief on the latest 2022 crime statistics.

