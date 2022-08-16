2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland police, mayor discuss mid-year crime report

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, police officials, and other city leaders held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the city’s mid-year crime report.

Remarks from the mayor and Cleveland police chief also included an update on efforts to reduce or prevent violence across the city.

Mayor Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond were joined by Chief of Youth Family Success Sonya Pryor-Jones, Commissioner of Health Equity and Social Justice Lita Wills, Council President Blaine A. Griffin, and Ward 8 Councilman and Safety Committee Chair Michael D. Polensek.

The press conference aligns with the Mayors Stopping Crime initiative, which runs from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

COVID-19 Booster
With updated COVID vaccines coming soon, should people wait on getting boosted?
School bus stop sign.
Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000
3-year-old dies after being run over in Akron parking lot
19 News
High gas prices hit Cleveland’s budget too, doubling cost of fuel for vehicles