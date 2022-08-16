CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graduating from the police academy is a momentous occasion in itself, but one brand new Cleveland officer decided to have another reason to celebrate at the ceremony.

A mere moment after both had just graduated from the 150th Cleveland Police Academy class, Officer Chris Porter proposed to Stephanie Martinez on Aug. 15.

This was the first time in Cleveland Police history that there was a marriage proposal during academy graduation.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” Cleveland Police shared with glee. “Congratulations to this wonderful couple!!”

Cleveland Police officers get engaged at their academy graduation ceremony (Cleveland Police)

