Cleveland seniors not getting social security checks on time, they blame post office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Alfonso Oliver called 19 News after he and his neighbors weren’t getting their mail on time.

“We might miss 2 or 3 days of getting our mail, you know a lot of times it’s on the first of the month,” said Oliver.

At the beginning of the month, Oliver’s neighbors are expecting their social security checks. The money they use to pay rent, buy medications, and simply survive.

“If they don’t get it on the first or the third or something like that, they’re in trouble,” said Oliver.

A few weeks ago Oliver went by the post office to see if there was anything they could do to make sure they got their mail more consistently. While there Oliver picked up the mail that had never been delivered to him and was told someone would look into it.

But Oliver doesn’t think anyone ever did.

“You’re just pushed to the side, nobody cares and a lot of things with the seniors they do the same thing.” said Oliver.

Tired of being ignored, he called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

We contacted USPS, who moments later emailed us promising they’d look into the issue.

We still haven’t heard back.

“A lot of us have worked 50 years or more right here in the city of Cleveland we deserve a little bit better,” said Oliver.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.