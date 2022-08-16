Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021.

Tamara McLoyd

On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting death of Officer Bartek during a 2021 New Year’s Eve carjacking in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

McLoyd will be sentenced in September for that crime.

On Aug. 16, jury selection began in front Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell for McLoyd, Jada Hite, 19, and Jermaine Hagwood, 30 for a series of other violent crimes.

On Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:35 p.m., police said Hite drove McLoyd and Hagwood to Bunts Road in Lakewood where they robbed a 22-year-old at gunpoint

On Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:54 p.m., police said the three suspects robbed Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland at gunpoint. Besides stealing from the registers, they also allegedly stole a handgun and keys from the employees and hit the employees with a gun.

On Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:49 p.m., McLoyd and Hagwood allegedly robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint near Lee and Cedar Roads in Cleveland Heights. Hite allegedly drove them away in her vehicle. A Cleveland Heights police officer witnessed the crime and tried to pull them over, but they fled.

On Nov, 4, 2021, Hite and Hagwood allegedly robbed a 33-year-old person at gunpoint on Edgewater Drive in Lakewood. Hite was later arrested by Cleveland police and indicted on six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of failure to comply.

Jada Hite (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

On Dec. 11, 2021, Hagwood and an unknown person allegedly robbed a 34-year-old woman at gunpoint near Arden and Mars Avenues. Lakewood Police said the victim was holding her five-year-old child when she was robbed. The victim’s key fob on the ground and DNA traced back to Hagwood, said police.

On Dec. 19 , 2021, McLoyd and Hagwood allegedly rear-ended a parked car near Rosalie Avenue and Edgewater Drive in Lakewood. When the 23-year-old woman got out of her car to check the damage, McLoyd and Hagwood are accused of pointing a gun at her and stealing her purse. Lakewood police said found the victim’s lighter on the ground and DNA traced back to Hagwood.

McLoyd was arrested by Cleveland police on Jan. 1, 2022. She was later indicted on six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Hagwood was arrested by Cleveland police on Jan. 5, 2022. He was later indicted on eight counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and four counts of having weapons under disability.

Jermaine Hagwood ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

