Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021.

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd

On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting death of Officer Bartek during a 2021 New Year’s Eve carjacking in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

McLoyd will be sentenced in September for that crime.

On Aug. 16, jury selection began in front Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell for McLoyd, Jada Hite, 19, and Jermaine Hagwood, 30 for a series of other violent crimes.

Jada Hite
Jada Hite(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
  • On Dec. 11, 2021, Hagwood and an unknown person allegedly robbed a 34-year-old woman at gunpoint near Arden and Mars Avenues. Lakewood Police said the victim was holding her five-year-old child when she was robbed. The victim’s key fob on the ground and DNA traced back to Hagwood, said police.
  • On Dec. 19 , 2021, McLoyd and Hagwood allegedly rear-ended a parked car near Rosalie Avenue and Edgewater Drive in Lakewood. When the 23-year-old woman got out of her car to check the damage, McLoyd and Hagwood are accused of pointing a gun at her and stealing her purse. Lakewood police said found the victim’s lighter on the ground and DNA traced back to Hagwood.

McLoyd was arrested by Cleveland police on Jan. 1, 2022. She was later indicted on six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Hagwood was arrested by Cleveland police on Jan. 5, 2022. He was later indicted on eight counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and four counts of having weapons under disability.

Jermaine Hagwood
Jermaine Hagwood((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

