2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Driver strikes 2 pedestrians, killing 1, in East Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Cleveland man lost control of his vehicle while trying to turn into a parking lot Monday evening and struck two pedestrians, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

One of the pedestrians, Eric Hill, 69, of East Cleveland, died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

The second pedestrian, Lamonte Lloyd, 66, of East Cleveland, is recovering from non-life threatening injuries said troopers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago said the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at 12900 Superior Avenue in East Cleveland.

The driver was westbound on Superior Avenue when he made a wide left turn to try and pull into the parking lot. He missed the parking lot, traveled off the roadway and drove through a fence, said Sergeant Santiago.

The driver then continued through the fence and struck Hill and Lloyd.

Sergeant Santiago said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol and drug impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
High gas prices hit Cleveland’s budget too, doubling cost of fuel for vehicles
19 News
Massive fire rocks chemical plant in Madison Village
19 News
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose