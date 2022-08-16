Driver strikes 2 pedestrians, killing 1, in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Cleveland man lost control of his vehicle while trying to turn into a parking lot Monday evening and struck two pedestrians, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

One of the pedestrians, Eric Hill, 69, of East Cleveland, died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

The second pedestrian, Lamonte Lloyd, 66, of East Cleveland, is recovering from non-life threatening injuries said troopers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago said the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at 12900 Superior Avenue in East Cleveland.

The driver was westbound on Superior Avenue when he made a wide left turn to try and pull into the parking lot. He missed the parking lot, traveled off the roadway and drove through a fence, said Sergeant Santiago.

The driver then continued through the fence and struck Hill and Lloyd.

Sergeant Santiago said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol and drug impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.