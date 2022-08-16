2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000

School bus stop sign.
School bus stop sign.(MGN / Pixaby / PxHere)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville council members approved an ordinance that increases the maximum penalty for anyone who illegally passes a stopped school bus.

According to the legislation, which was passed during Monday night’s council meeting, a driver who is caught passing a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off children would be fined a minimum of $350 and a maximum of $1,000.

“Whoever violates subsection (a) of this section shall pay a mandatory minimum fine of Three Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($350.00) plus court costs up to and not to exceed One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) plus court costs in addition to any other penalty allowed by law or in this Ordinance. Whoever violates subsection (a) of this section and has a prior violation of this section (or an ordinance substantially similar within the State of Ohio) within two years of the present violation shall pay a mandatory minimum fine of Seven Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($750.00) plus court costs up to and not to exceed One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) plus court costs in addition to any other penalty allowed by law or in this Ordinance.”

An emergency clause was also added to ordinance and approved so it takes effect sooner “for the safety and welfare” of students who are returning back to schools this week.

A council member said around 70 videos of cars illegally passing school buses were shown during the North Ridgeville city hearing. He also proposed a local marketing campaign to bring more attention to the issue and new ordinance in North Ridgeville.

