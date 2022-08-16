Erie County Road closures planned as crews move oversize pieces of Blue Origin spacecraft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists around parts of Erie County may see an unusual sight on the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The sheriff’s office said road closures are expected both days as crews transport oversize loads of the Blue Origin spacecraft from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility to the docks in Huron.

Closures, primarily planned in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township, as expected to begin at around 7:30 a.m. through approximately 2:30 p.m.

Roads that will be impacted include Mason Road and River Road.

Blue Origin is a private spacecraft founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

