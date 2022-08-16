2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Erie County Road closures planned as crews move oversize pieces of Blue Origin spacecraft

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists around parts of Erie County may see an unusual sight on the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The sheriff’s office said road closures are expected both days as crews transport oversize loads of the Blue Origin spacecraft from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility to the docks in Huron.

Closures, primarily planned in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township, as expected to begin at around 7:30 a.m. through approximately 2:30 p.m.

Roads that will be impacted include Mason Road and River Road.

Blue Origin is a private spacecraft founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
High gas prices hit Cleveland’s budget too, doubling cost of fuel for vehicles
19 News
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Massive fire rocks chemical plant in Madison Village
19 News
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s East side