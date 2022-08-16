Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street.
This was a two-story commercial building.
When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved.
Firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but there were no reports of injuries.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
