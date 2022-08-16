Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street.

This building was severely damaged in an overnight fire. Cedar Avenue is closed from E40th to E43rd. Cleveland Police are on scene. The building was unoccupied, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/xjROFIsRDV — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 16, 2022

This was a two-story commercial building.

When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved.

Firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but there were no reports of injuries.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

