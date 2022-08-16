2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street.

This was a two-story commercial building.

When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved.

Firefighters added the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but there were no reports of injuries.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

