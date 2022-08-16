2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Fire and explosions rock Madison Village plant

Explosions rock Madison Village plant
Explosions rock Madison Village plant(Steve Harvey)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire at a chemical plant in Madison Village caused massive explosions sending fireballs into the air Monday night.

The fire is at ChemMasters located at 300 Edwards Street.

According to Madison Village, dispatch crews were called to the scene about 9:50 pm.

Several area fire departments have been providing mutual aid.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s department is asking people to avoid the area.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Anastasia Hamilton
Medical examiner releases cause of death for 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls

Latest News

Dozens of residents say they’re fed up with councilman Leon Dozier’s broken promises and lack...
Recall election date set to decide whether to oust Berea city councilman
Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment
Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into...
Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into street
Recall election date set to decide whether to oust Berea city councilman
Recall election date set to decide whether to oust Berea city councilman