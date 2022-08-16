Fire and explosions rock Madison Village plant

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire at a chemical plant in Madison Village caused massive explosions sending fireballs into the air Monday night.

The fire is at ChemMasters located at 300 Edwards Street.

According to Madison Village, dispatch crews were called to the scene about 9:50 pm.

Several area fire departments have been providing mutual aid.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s department is asking people to avoid the area.

