Jewish Federation of Cleveland improves security with hundreds of cameras, license plate readers

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is now the first faith-based community in the United States to link their security camera system to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to Rebecca Golsky, Director of Communications for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

Golsky said the system has more than 700 cameras and 26 automated license plate readers.

The creation of this system is part of our ongoing efforts to help keep Jewish Cleveland open, welcoming, and safe to all in the face of growing Jew hatred and antisemitic violence in our society,” said Keith Libman, chair of the Cleveland Federation’s Security Committee. “This advanced system transforms passive security cameras into a real-time monitoring tool. When it comes to community security, it is always better to ‘review and rule out’ than ‘respond’ after the fact.”

This system is modeled after similar systems used in some European cities, said Golsky.

“Our new system accelerates the two-way communications with law enforcement at a time when Jewish institutions and lives are under a greater threat,” said Oren Baratz, Federation’s senior vice president of external affairs. “It’s a natural complement to the extensive safety training we do throughout the community.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.