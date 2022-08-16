2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Jewish Federation of Cleveland improves security with hundreds of cameras, license plate readers

(Gray Media)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is now the first faith-based community in the United States to link their security camera system to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to Rebecca Golsky, Director of Communications for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

Golsky said the system has more than 700 cameras and 26 automated license plate readers.

The creation of this system is part of our ongoing efforts to help keep Jewish Cleveland open, welcoming, and safe to all in the face of growing Jew hatred and antisemitic violence in our society,” said Keith Libman, chair of the Cleveland Federation’s Security Committee. “This advanced system transforms passive security cameras into a real-time monitoring tool. When it comes to community security, it is always better to ‘review and rule out’ than ‘respond’ after the fact.”

This system is modeled after similar systems used in some European cities, said Golsky.

“Our new system accelerates the two-way communications with law enforcement at a time when Jewish institutions and lives are under a greater threat,” said Oren Baratz, Federation’s senior vice president of external affairs. “It’s a natural complement to the extensive safety training we do throughout the community.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

COVID-19 Booster
With updated COVID vaccines coming soon, should people wait on getting boosted?
School bus stop sign.
Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000
3-year-old dies after being run over in Akron parking lot
19 News
High gas prices hit Cleveland’s budget too, doubling cost of fuel for vehicles
19 News
Massive fire rocks chemical plant in Madison Village