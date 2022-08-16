Man accused of stealing money from Clevelanders using a fake property flipping scheme

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation unfolded this summer after a short chat in the park with a woman who said she needed help.

Joyce Smalley approached 19 Investigates saying she got duped by a man she thought she was going into business with.

“He was telling us that he redo houses and he sells them after he redo them,” she said.

Smalley said she hasn’t heard from him since she gave him $2,000, thinking it was to fix up a house on East 151st Street.

When she first went to police, she said officers told her to handle this issue in civil court.

But, after 19 Investigates made some calls, not only did CPD’s financial crimes unit take a report from her, but we were able to connect it to several cases.

We uncovered it took years to file charges in some of them.

On the police report Smalley made this July the suspect is listed as “Ray Cain.”

Smalley said she took a picture of him one night when they were together earlier this year.

19 Investigates obtained a mug shot Cuyahoga County has on file for “Raymon Cain.”

To be clear, Cain has not been charged in Smalley’s case.

But, an open records request revealed six other police reports that alleging Cain has stolen money from at least that many other people in the same way.

He has faced charges in some of those cases.

“He kept saying he was going to give my money back, don’t worry about it, this ain’t no scam, and it was a scam. It was,” Smalley said.

Court records show Cain plead guilty in two of the past theft cases.

He was just indicted on another last month. The victim in that case says she gave Cain’s real estate company $5000 to buy a home he posted on Facebook.

19 Investigates discovered Cain has an active business license for that company.

He’s listed as the owner of RDC Real Estate Development in the Secretary of State’s database.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said she checked and didn’t see any complaints against RDC Real Estate on file.

But, get this. The case he was recently indicted on is from 2019.

Since the victim made her report three years ago, at least four others, including Smalley, said Cain took off with their money too.

And those are the cases where the victims were persistent enough to get police involved.

There’s an active warrant for Cain’s arrest right now - there has been since he failed to report to probation officers in early 2021.

Would Smalley be where she is now, had he been found, had cases that are now years old been solved sooner?

Without knowing where he is, Smalley wants to make sure to warn others.

“Don’t give nobody your money,” she said. “I don’t care how churchy they talk, how many gospel songs they sing.”

Cain responded to our request for comment saying in part that he “didn’t do anything wrong.”

He referred us to the attorney who represented him in the case he plead guilty in three years ago.

The attorney told 19 Investigates the two are no longer in touch and he had no comment for this story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.