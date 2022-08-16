Newest Lake County K-9 “Ryker” off to a successful start

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputy Brandon Savage and his new K-9, Ryker, came out of training and started fulltime patrol in Lake County last week.

According to Sgt. Samer Musleh, in the first three days on the job, K-9 Ryker’s work led to five drug arrests.

Police said on the first night out, K-9 Ryker successfully tracked a fleeing suspect into a heavily wooded area, who was captured without incident.

On Aug. 13, Ryker assisted in identifying 3 grams of cocaine, which officials said led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Painesville Township man.

The next day, K-9 Ryker identified 2 grams of methamphetamines on a 44-year-old Perry Township woman, and a short time later, identified 6 grams of methamphetamines on a 19-year-old woman, as well as a 20-year-old and a 50-year old man in Painesville township, police said.

Alongside this hard work, K-9 Ryker has also been interacting with the community through National Night Out, the Lake County Fair and the Irish Festival.

K-9 Sado and Deputy Shane Hopp will join the pair, and both K-9s will specialize in narcotics detection, article searches for evidence, tracking and suspect apprehension.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they look forward to a successful career for both teams.

