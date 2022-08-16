North Ridgeville police urge residents to lock cars following several break ins

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville police are urging residents to take precautions to protect their vehicles following a number of break ins early Monday morning.

Police said that officers responded to neighborhoods in the Jaycox Road area, where four suspect’s vehicles involved in break ins were located and pursued.

According to officials, the pursuits were terminated due to the “reckless” driving of the suspects.

They also discovered that a Dodge Durango had been stolen from that same area, which police said was due to the keys being left in the vehicle.

One other vehicle was taken from a driveway, but police said it was located a short distance away later that morning.

NRPD is reminding all residents to lock their vehicles to prevent break ins at this time.

