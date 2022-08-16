Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers and storms today and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cut off area of low pressure continues to spin east of Ohio. It is centered over New England. These systems tend to move very little. It is close enough to keep us unsettled at times with pop up showers and thunderstorms. The air mass is a bit cooler than normal. A east to northeast wind off of Lake Erie can also give us a risk of a few lake effect showers from time to time. The risk of rain isn’t very high, but any showers or storms that do pop up could have downpours with them. We will be stuck in this pattern today, tonight, and tomorrow. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. It looks like this area of low pressure will track far enough east on Thursday to give us a dry day.

